TTC adds extra service to make travel easier for Chris Brown concertgoers

The Toronto Transit Commission is adding extra service Tuesday and Wednesday night to make travel easier for people attending R&B singer Chris Brown’s shows at Rogers Stadium.

In a media release Tuesday, TTC said extra service will be added on both Line 1 and Line 2 on both nights of the two-time Grammy-winners’ shows.

Concertgoers can take Line 1 to Downsview Park, Sheppard West or Wilson stations, since the venue is within walking distance from all three stations, the TTC said.

“For customers with accessibility needs, a dedicated shuttle service will run between Wilson Station and Rogers Stadium prior to and following each concert,” the press release said.

Extra buses will be operational near route 84 Sheppard West and 96 Wilson. The 101 Downsview Park will be extended to Sheppard West Station between 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. on both days, the transit commission said.

“Parking is available at TTC commuter parking lots at Sheppard West, Pioneer Village, Highway 407 and Finch West stations,” the TTC said.

Extra TTC staff will also be posted at Downsview Park and Wilson stations to help concertgoers find their way to the stadium, while TTC’s customer service hours on X will be extended until 12:30 a.m. to offer additional support for customers via @TTCHelps.

In partnership with Live Nation, the transit agency is offering free rides home for concert ticket holders from the three stations after both days of the show. Customers can display their tickets to TTC staff at Downsview Park, Sheppard West, and Wilson stations after the concerts.

“The TTC is committed to keeping customers informed about work and events that impact service, as well as alternate route options,” the press release said.