Toronto man charged after allegedly sending threatening, hateful emails to several institutions

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police have charged a 31-year-old who allegedly sent threatening and hateful emails to various individuals and institutions.

Officers say the accused messaged several individuals and institutions, allegedly threatening them with violence, last Wednesday.

Police say one of the emails included racist and xenophobic messaging “of a threatening nature.”

Investigators say they identified the accused and executed a search warrant at his residence on Saturday.

On Monday, police charged Toronto resident Mohammad Ali with four counts of uttering threats, two counts of breach recognizance, and one count of disobey lawful court order. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are investigating this as a suspected hate-motivated offence and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.