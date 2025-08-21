11 vehicles damaged by BB, pellet gun in separate incidents in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police have released images of vehicles damaged by a BB or pellet gun in Toronto's north end. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police are investigating after they say they received 11 separate mischief calls involving damaged vehicles in the city’s north end over a six-month period.

According to police, officers have received 11 separate, yet similar, calls for mischief in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East.

Police said 11 parked vehicles have been damaged by a BB gun or pellet gun in the area since February 2025.

All of the vehicle were parked on Yonge Street, between Empress Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

Police have now released images of some of the vehicles, which they say were damaged in the evening hours of Feb. 8, Feb. 25, April 29, May 5, June 5, June 22, July 2, July 14, July 17, Aug. 7, and Aug. 11.

Anyone with information, video or dashcam footage can contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), police said in a news release issued Thursday.