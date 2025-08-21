Have you been affected by changing cottage rental rules in Ontario?

All-Season Cottage Rentals owner J.T. Lowes discusses how new rules and fees for cottage renters and owners are affecting the market.

A number of municipalities in cottage country have been moving to limit the ability of cottage owners to rent to out-of-towners on short-term rental platforms like Airbnb, but some say the move is drying up the supply of cottages for rent.

Some of the new rules require owners to pay fees and fill out paperwork in order to rent out their properties. The rules are aimed at balancing the needs of local residents with the influx of visitors from elsewhere.

But some people involved in the cottage industry say the move has driven down supply.

“It’s had a big impact. Our inventory of cottages has reduced by a little over 50 per cent this year,” J.T. Lowes, owner of All-Season Cottage Rentals, told CTV’s Your Morning.

Lowes, whose Haliburton, Ont.-based business helps cottage owners rent out their properties, said many owners aren’t willing to go to the hassle given the added complexity and expense from the new rules.

“So we’ve lost just over half of our owners, and it’s a trend we’re seeing across the market up here,” he said.

Lowes acknowledged that the new bylaws are useful in that they give municipalities a mechanism to deal with so-called “problem properties,” cottages where for example, 16 people might stay in a three-bedroom cottage, playing loud music all night.

“But the devil is in the details,” he added. “It’s just too expensive when you add up the cost of licencing and additional fees that go along with it, and an overly complex process to apply for a licence.”

Have you been affected by changing rules around leasing cottage properties? Are you a resident, homeowner, or renter pleased or upset by the new rules? Do you have a story to share about a relevant cottage rental experience?

We want to hear from you.

Email us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CP24/ CTV News story.