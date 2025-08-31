Bear hunt violations net $64,000 in fines for 5 Ontario outfitters

A black bear is shown walking in Arrow Lake Provincial Park in Nolalu, Ont., in this undated photo. (File photo/Ontario Parks)

Five tourist outfitters in northwestern Ontario have been ordered to pay a total of $64,000 in fines for violations related to black bear hunting.

The convictions stem from a scheme where one lodge unlawfully sold hunting validations to others, who then conducted illegal hunts for non-resident clients.

The lead conviction

The court heard that 5029073 Ontario Inc., operating as Timberlane Lodge, pleaded guilty to unlawfully selling black bear hunting validation certificates and issuing them to non-resident hunters.

The corporation was subsequently fined $17,500, according to a Ministry of Natural Resources court bulletin issued Friday.

According to evidence presented in the Ontario Court of Justice, Timberlane Lodge had unlawfully sold non-resident black bear hunting validation certificates to three other lodges: Little Canada Camp Inc., Rocky Shore Adventures Ltd. and Canada North Lodge. This action facilitated unlawful bear hunts that were subsequently sold to non-resident hunters.

Receiving lodges also fined

Three other outfitters pleaded guilty to unlawfully buying those black bear hunting validation certificates and hunting black bears without a licence.

2612535 Ontario Inc., operating as Canada North Lodge (2018), was fined $23,000. 2519127 Ontario Inc., operating as Little Canada Camp Inc., was fined $12,000. 1989713 Ontario Ltd., operating as Rocky Shore Adventures Ltd., was fined $10,000.

A fifth outfitter, 1089974 Ontario Inc., operating as Kabeelo Lodge Inc., was found guilty at trial of failing to comply with the conditions of its licence to provide black bear hunting services. The court heard that Kabeelo Lodge Inc. violated its licence conditions by facilitating unlawful bear hunts by Canada North Lodge (2018) to non-resident hunters. It was subsequently fined $1,500.

Ontario Conservation Officer A conservation officer is shown standing near the shore of a lake in Ontario with the Ministry of Natural Resources crest displayed on the sleeve of their uniform. (File photo/Supplied/Ministry of Natural Resources)

Cases heard across the region

All five cases were heard by various justices of the peace in 2024 and 2025, in courtrooms in Kenora and Red Lake.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

