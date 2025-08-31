Driver charged for nearly doubling speed limit on local rural road

A driver faces charges for alleged stunt driving in Tay Twp., Ont., on Sat., Aug. 30, 2025.

A 27-year-old driver is facing stunt driving charges after allegedly exceeding the speed limit by 68 kilometres per hour on a Tay Township Road on Saturday.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, the Schomberg man was clocked at 148 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 zone on Old Fort Road.

His vehicle was towed and impounded, his licence was suspended, and he is scheduled for a future court date.

The OPP reiterates that officers are heavily enforcing the ‘big four’ this long weekend – impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and seatbelts – to keep the roads safe.