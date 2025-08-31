Young man charged after crashing golf cart into shed: OPP

A young Georgina man is facing impaired driving charges after provincial police say he crashed a golf cart into a shed in a Kawartha Lakes area trailer park early Sunday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers received reports just before 2 a.m. of a crash at a trailer park on Tracey’s Hill Road in Emily Township.

Police say the driver was believed to be impaired when he crashed the golf cart into a shed.

The OPP confirms that impaired driving offences apply to golf carts just as they do for cars, motorcycles, ATVs, boats, aircraft and all other motor vehicles.

The 20-year-old Georgina man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs), and operation with a blood alcohol level exceeding 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres.

The accused is scheduled for a future court date in Lindsay. His licence was suspended for 90 days and the golf cart was impounded for seven days.