21 dead after bus plunges into a lake in China
Rescuers watch as a bus that fell into a lake is recovered in the Xixiu District of Anshun, southwestern China's Guizhou Province. (Long Rui/Xinhua via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 8:02AM EDT
BEIJING - Authorities say 21 people were killed when a bus ran through a roadside fence and plunged into a lake in a southwestern Chinese city.
Surveillance video posted by state broadcaster CCTV on its social media account show the bus suddenly race across six lanes of traffic and through a fence.
The Anshun city government said 15 people were rescued and sent to hospitals with injuries.
It did not give a cause of the accident.
The passengers included high school students taking nationwide university entrance exams that began Tuesday.