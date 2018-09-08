

The Canadian Press





Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says there are 20 new forest fires in the northwestern part of the province.

A spokesman for the ministry says the new fires were reported on Friday night and that they were caused by lightning.

Jonathan Scott says there are 57 active fires in the northwest and 11 active fires in the northeast.

He says there hasn't been much activity in the northeastern region as one new fire was reported on Friday.

Scott says all of the fires in the northeast are under control or are still being observed.

The ministry says there have been 1,277 forest fires so far this year, compared to 706 last year.