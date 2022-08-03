Police in Durham say a driver was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Pickering on Tuesday night, and a boy was charged after a firearm was located at the crash scene.

Emergency crews were called to Kingston Road, near Liverpool Road, just after 11 p.m. for a collision.

Police say a silver BMW and a black Honda were travelling west on Kingston Road when they made contact. They add that the BMW, believed to have been travelling at a high rate of speed, then lost control, left the road and hit several trees.

The 21-year-old driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say officers later found a loaded firearm at the scene and arrested a 17-year-old passenger of the BMW who initially fled the area. The teen had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The occupants of the Honda were not physically injured, police say.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the teen was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a car, possession of a prohibited firearm with no licence, possession of a prohibited firearm knowing no licence, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a loaded restricted/prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5255 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.