

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An arrest has been made five months after a man was critically injured in a Mississauga shooting.

On Feb. 22 just after 6:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Mavis and Britannia roads for reports of shots fired in the parking lot of a local business.

At the time, officers said the male victim was driven from the scene to a local hospital by friends. He was later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition. He underwent surgery and is currently recovering.

“The initial investigation revealed that a struggle ensued between the victim and one of the suspects,” officers with Peel Regional Police said in a news release issued on Saturday. “The suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim.”

Officers said multiple search warrants were executed throughout the investigation and a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued after “information revealed the suspect had fled the country.”

Mississauga resident Shahid Todd, 22, now faces nine criminal charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact 905-453-2121, ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).