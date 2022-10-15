A man has been charged after several people were assaulted in Scarborough on Friday.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Finch Avenue East and Bridletowne Circle, west of Warden Avenue, at around 1:40 p.m.

Police arrived and shortly arrested a man allegedly responsible for the “unprovoked” assaults.

On Saturday, police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Rain Scott-Wright. He is facing seven charges, including attempted murder and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Police are also asking for help identifying and locating a woman believed to have been assaulted. They said officers had not been able to find her.

The woman is described as Asian, in her 20s, with long black hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and blue or black jeans.

Police added that they believe there may be more victims in the incident.

They ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).