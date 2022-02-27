Toronto police are investigating a car crash near Keele and Eglinton early Sunday morning that left a woman dead.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Keele Street and Yore Road, north of Eglinton Avenue West.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was driving a silver 2015 Infinity Q50 at a high rate of speed southbound on Keele Street when she lost control and struck a concrete barrier.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).