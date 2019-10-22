

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Peel police have made an arrest after a suspect opened fire on a crowd at a sports bar in Brampton.

Officers were called to a plaza in the area of Vodden Street East and Lakeridge Drive at around 3:30 a.m. on May 26 after reports of a man discharging a firearm towards a crowd.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The suspected gunman was last seen fleeing on foot toward the back of the plaza.

On Tuesday, police announced charges in connection with the incident.

A 24-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, and possession of a firearm contrary to order.

He made a court appearance in Brampton on Oct. 20.

Police are urging anyone with further information to call them.