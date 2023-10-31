Peel Regional Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an assault at a plaza in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. for reports of a fight outside a bar.

When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, patrol officers were able to shortly locate one of the suspects involved, police said. He has been identified as 24-year-old Sukhjit Singh and is charged with assault.

Police did not say how many more suspects were being sought in the incident.

In the news release, police confirmed that they are aware of the videos of the said assault circulating on social media.

Anyone with information or video footage is being asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2200 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.