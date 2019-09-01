

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a Mississauga restaurant early Sunday morning, police say.

It happened outside Wally's Family Restaurant on Hurontario Street near Central Parkway at around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. He has been identified as Mississauga-resident Kyle Clouden.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this time.

“We are speaking with several witnesses in regards to what happened here and are working diligently to try and identify and provide a better description of our suspects but at this time I don’t have any suspect information to share,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 at the scene on Sunday morning. “We don’t want to jump to any conclusions and put out any potentially wrong suspect descriptions or numbers. We want to make sure we have all the facts before we share anything so we can get as many eyes out there and as many tips as possible.”

Forensics officers on scene

Wally's Family Restaurant was open at the time of the shooting and Mooken said that the area would have been relatively busy with lots of people out for a late night bite. .

He said that forensic officers are currently combing the scene for evidence and could be there for several days. Police will also be canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance footage.

As of now, Mooken said that there is no information connecting this homicide with the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man in Brampton on Saturday morning but he noted that investigators will “will work together to determine if there is any connection at all.”

Residents in the area Wally's Family Restaurant have told CP24 that the eatery is open late and is a popular spot for people leaving bars in the area.

Patricia Salmon, who lives nearby, CP24 on Sunday morning that she “heard a pop” overnight but didn’t realize that it was a gunshot until she learned of the shooting this morning.

She described the homicide as “shocking.”

“It’s surprising. My son comes here to buy chicken wings and stuff, even me. Like late at night and stuff like that. It is shocking,” she said.