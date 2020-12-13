More than two dozen inmates at an Etobicoke jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed on Sunday.

Eighteen additional infections among inmates at Toronto South Detention Centre were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 25.

There were seven cases at the jail the previous day.

“Those inmates are under droplet precautions and isolated from the rest of the inmate population while they receive appropriate medical care. The ministry is working with Toronto Public Health to support contact tracing,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Proactive testing of staff, as well as inmates within the same units, are underway.”

The ministry did not provide the number of cases among staff.

Meanwhile, three inmates at the Toronto East Detention Centre have contracted the virus.

The ministry said it made operational changes across all provincial correctional facilities in the past few months.

These include testing all newly admitted inmates with their consent and housing them in a separate area from the general population for 14 days, and providing masks to inmates and personal protective equipment to staff.

Staff and visitors are always required to wear masks and get their temperature taken. The ministry said there is also increased cleaning at facilities.