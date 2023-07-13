Peel police have charged a 25-year-old man in connection with an alleged grandparent scam in Mississauga.

On Tuesday morning, a 76-year-old Mississauga woman was contacted by a male suspect claiming to be a lawyer, according to police.

Police say the suspect alleged that the woman’s nephew had been involved in a motor vehicle collision and was being held for bail.

“In order for their nephew to be released, the victim would have to pay over $8,000,” police said in a press release.

“The victim confirmed her nephew was not in an accident, and police were subsequently contacted. At approximately 3 p.m., the accused attended the victim’s residence to retrieve the funds but was met by police and placed under arrest.”

Ovie Damilila Efijemueh, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court next month.

Investigators believe that there may be more victims of this type of scam within the Greater Toronto Area, and are urging them to come forward.

“If someone calls you claiming to be a lawyer or police officer, they will not ask you for money, jewelry or cryptocurrency over the phone,” the release read. “Requests for money should be treated with caution, and an appropriate amount of due diligence should be practiced.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case or any other grandparent scam to contact the Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.