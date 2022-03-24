A 25-year-old man has been found dead after a car went into Lake Ontario in Mississauga early Thursday morning.

Peel police received a call at around 3 a.m. about a vehicle in the water near Lakefront Promenade and Lakeshore Road East.

Two occupants were in the vehicle at the time, police said.

One occupant managed to escape following the incident and was assessed in hospital, but the whereabouts of the second occupant was unknown, police said.

Due to poor visibility under the water, police said crews were unable to determine if there was anyone inside the sedan and a tow company was called in to remove the vehicle from the water.

Shortly before 1 p.m., police said members of their dive team were able to successfully remove the vehicle from the water and that a 25-year-old man was located deceased inside of it.

It is unclear how the car ended up in the water but Const. Akil Mooken said it went into the lake via a boat launch in the area.

The vehicle was fully submerged when police arrived and the diver on scene said he could only see about six inches in front of him while underneath the water.

Mooken said the incident is being treated as suspicious at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-3311, ext. 1233.