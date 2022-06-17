

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police say they've arrested an Ontario woman in the killing this month of a Quebec man with reported links to organized crime.

Provincial police say Britney Lewis, 25, of Pickering, Ont., is facing charges in connection with the June 1 killing of Bernard Cherfan inside a busy restaurant in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal.

They say the arrest was made today in Pickering, east of Toronto, with the assistance of the Durham Regional Police Service.

Authorities say Lewis faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and will be arraigned in Ontario before being transferred to Quebec.

Cherfan, 42, was targeted while seated at a table, and numerous people were inside the restaurant when the attack occurred at around 7:30 p.m.

Quebec provincial police say their investigation is ongoing and other arrests could take place soon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2022.