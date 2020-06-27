

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man is dead and four other people are in hospital after an early-morning collision in Ajax Saturday.

It happened in the intersection of Williamson Drive and Westney Road at around 4:40 a.m.

Durham police say a white 2010 Mercedez Benz and a blue Mazda 3 sedan collided at the intersection. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 20-year-old woman, was extricated from the vehicle, police say, and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The four other occupants of the Mazda, all men in their 20s, were rushed to Toronto trauma centres with serious injuries.

Police say one is currently listed in critical condition, while the other three are listed in serious but stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear at this point.

The Durham Regional Police Major Collision Bureau conducted a full investigation at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.