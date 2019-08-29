

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man was killed after a head-on-collision between a transport truck and another vehicle in Pickering on Thursday morning, Durham police say.

The crash occurred on Taunton Road west of Brock Road at around 8:20 a.m.

It is alleged that a black BMW was travelling west on Taunton Road when it crossed over the centre line and struck a black transport truck in the eastbound lanes.

Police said the driver of the BMW, a Mississauga resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, a 44-year-old Pickering man, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unknown.

Police said this is Durham Region's 10th fatal collision this year. Last year, at this time, there had been 14 fatalities.

Taunton Road was closed between Brock Road and Concession 4 as police conducted a full investigation at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed this collision is asked to call Durham police or Crime Stoppers.