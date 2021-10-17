Durham police are investigating a shooting in Whitby early Sunday morning that left one woman injured.

Officers were called to Kendalwood Plaza, in the area of Dundas Street East and Kendalwood Road, at 3 a.m. for a disturbance.

Police located a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they don’t have a description of the suspect at this time and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with new information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Const. Bortoluss of the Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1877 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).