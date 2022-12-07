Toronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with last month’s quadruple shooting in Parkdale that left a man dead.

On Nov. 15, police officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building on Dunn Avenue near Queen Street West. They arrived to learn that four people had been shot.

Officers located 23-year-old Abel Gime inside a unit with life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving measures, police said Gime was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 19-year-old man, was found in the lobby of the building, also with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Police said a third victim, a 22-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, made his way to hospital while a fourth victim, a 44-year-old woman, fled the building and took refuge in a nearby TTC bus. She was subsequently transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police announced that a suspect, identified as 27-year-old Oshane Mitchell of Toronto, had been arrested. He has been charged with second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.