27-year-old man arrested in Parkdale quadruple shooting last month
Police cars block the entrance to a high-rise building on Dunn Ave after 4 people were shot, in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Police say one person is dead and three others have been injured after shots rang out in an apartment building on Dunn Ave near Queen St West. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share:
Published Wednesday, December 7, 2022 9:22PM EST
Toronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with last month’s quadruple shooting in Parkdale that left a man dead.
On Nov. 15, police officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building on Dunn Avenue near Queen Street West. They arrived to learn that four people had been shot.
Officers located 23-year-old Abel Gime inside a unit with life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving measures, police said Gime was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim, a 19-year-old man, was found in the lobby of the building, also with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to hospital, where his condition stabilized.
Police said a third victim, a 22-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, made his way to hospital while a fourth victim, a 44-year-old woman, fled the building and took refuge in a nearby TTC bus. She was subsequently transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, police announced that a suspect, identified as 27-year-old Oshane Mitchell of Toronto, had been arrested. He has been charged with second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.