

Katherine DeClerq , CP24.com





Police have identified a 28-year-old man fatally shot while he was socializing outside a residence in Scarborough over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to Bradworthy Court, near Morningside and Sheppard avenues, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a trauma centre, but later died.

Police said that two “unknown suspects” were seen fleeing from the area just before officers arrived. No further suspect descriptions have been released.

The victim has been identified by investigators as Durham Region resident Daniel Lashley. Police say that he was outside of a residence socializing at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.