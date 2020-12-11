A day after a five alarm fire tour through the fifth floor of a highrise in North York, it's not clear when as many as 29 residents will be able to return to their homes.

The fire broke out at a Toronto Community Housing Corporation building at 6250 Bathurst Street, just south of Steeles Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Firefighters responding to the blaze faced heavy smoke and flames as they evacuated the building.

Firefighters rescued two people from the fifth floor including a woman in her 70s who was transported to hospital in critical condition and another person was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Two firefighters were also taken to hospital to be treated for smoke in inhalation.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.

In a statement released Friday, Toronto Community Housing said the building’s fire alarm system was fully operational at the time of the fire.

The corporation said that 29 tenants were displaced from their homes after the fifth floor was evacuated. Most chose to stay with family and friends and the rest were put up at a local hotel overnight, TCH said.

“The unit where the fire started sustained major damage and is uninhabitable,” TCH said in their statement. “As the fire investigation is ongoing, TCHC has been unable to access the fifth floor to determine the condition of the other units. We will ensure that all tenants displaced by the fire are safely accommodated until they are able to return to their homes.”

The corporation said its staff were at the building Friday morning to support tenants, restore elevator service and hot water at the building, reset the fire panel and inspect the building's fire life safety systems.