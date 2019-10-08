

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fraud scheme where seniors are convinced to buy into renovation services they don’t need.

Last month, police issued a warning after three men approached homes occupied by seniors near Bayview Avenue and Blythwood Road and offered them renovation services.

The men, police said, provided a list of repairs they believed the homeowners needed and then gave them a quote for the work.

Investigators said that after the men started the repairs, they told the homeowner that more work was needed and then they increased their prices.

The men mostly accepted cash payments, police said, and would go with the victims to a nearby bank machine to withdraw money.

Police said they don’t believe any repairs were actually required at the homes.

On Oct. 3, police took one suspect into custody in connection with the scheme.

Mississauga-resident Martin Thomas Quinn has since been charged with fraud over $5,000.