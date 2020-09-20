29-year-old man killed in Scarborough shooting, Toronto police say
Published Sunday, September 20, 2020 7:54PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 20, 2020 9:59PM EDT
A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Scarborough Sunday night, according to Toronto police.
At around 6:15 p.m., Toronto police responded to a shooting on Bradworthy Court, near Morningside and Sheppard avenues.
A man was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, paramedics say.
The man later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators have not released any suspect information.
Police are on scene investigating.