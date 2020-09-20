A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Scarborough Sunday night, according to Toronto police.

At around 6:15 p.m., Toronto police responded to a shooting on Bradworthy Court, near Morningside and Sheppard avenues.

A man was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, paramedics say.

The man later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

Police are on scene investigating.