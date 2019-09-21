

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The 29-year-old woman rescued from the Niagara River in Fort Erie on Friday evening has died in hospital, Niagara police say.

Emergency crews were called to the river on Jarvis Street around 6:30 p.m. after a report of three people being in the water in distress.

Police said a bystander rescued the woman, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A child was also rescued and was taken to a local hospital for an assessment.

On Saturday afternoon, police said the woman has died in hospital. The child remains in hospital in stable condition.

The third person, identified as a 28-year-old Joshawa Raymond Douglas Brooks, of Fort Erie, remains missing.

Police said the man is wanted on an attempted murder charge in relation to the child, as well as breach of probation.

Divers recovered a body from the river around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

"The identity of the body is not being released at this time pending the arrival of the coroner and notification of next of kin," police said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident are asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 9369.