Three men from Brampton have been charged with theft after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of butter on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened at a grocery store in the south end of Guelph.

Police said they were called to the supermrket shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Guelph Police Service said that two men were allegedly seen placing a case of butter in a shopping cart and walking out to a waiting vehicle.

Officers at the scene checked nearby parking lots and located that vehicle outside another nearby grocery store.

There, police arrested two men in the vehicle.

They said that a third man exited the store and approached officers.

Investigators said that a witness reported that these individuals had abandoned a cart filled with stolen butter just outside the supermarket.

In total, police located 144 sticks of butter and 17 containers of ghee.

The accused, ages 25, 29, and 40, have all been charged with theft under $5,000.

Police said that one of the males initially allegedly gave a fake name. He has also been charged with obstructing police.

The accused have all been released and are set to appear in court in the near future.