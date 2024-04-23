Three brothers are each facing numerous charges after several guns and drugs were seized during search warrants in York Region.

The investigation began on April 19 when uniformed officers from York Regional Police (YRP) pulled over a driver near Fernbank Road and Mulock Drive in Newmarket after an off-duty officer reported a possible impaired driver.

Police said that the motorist was arrested for impaired operation by drug and possession of a controlled substance after they found what they believed to be a small quantity of cocaine.

The investigation led police to obtain search warrants under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for two addresses in Newmarket and Richmond Hill.

As a result of those raids, police said that they allegedly located and seized a “large arsenal of firearms … many of which were loaded and stored improperly.”

In total, YRP said that they seized 12 long guns, four handguns, and two extended magazines.

Police said that they also located and seized a large quantity of various controlled substances with an approximate street value of $60,000. They include one kilogram of methamphetamine, approximately 1,000 Xanax pills, six pounds of cannabis, and a quantity of mixed prescription medication.

Marcus Borowski, 25, of Newmarket, Matthew Borowski, 23, and Joshua Borowski, 27, both of Richmond Hill, have each been charged with several gun- and drug-related offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the YRP’s #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7445, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.