Three people have been charged with attempted murder after an exchange of gunfire at a home in King Township on Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.

Police say officers were conducting traffic control in the area of Bathurst Street and Bloomington Road shortly before 8 a.m. when they reported hearing the sound of gunshots at a nearby home.

Investigators say a man at the residence told officers that he observed two males dressed in dark clothing in his backyard. According to police, the man said there was an exchange of gunfire and one of the suspects was struck.

Investigators said the suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

No one at the home was injured but a short time later, officers received a call about a man that had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries, police said, were not believed to be life-threatening and he was later released from hospital.

Police said they believe the incident was "targeted" and have charged three people, including the homeowner.

Police said Thierry Krnic, the 57-year-old resident of the home where the gunfire broke out, has been charged with attempted murder. Two other suspects, identified by police as Rigan Ricardo Estick, a 19-year-old Toronto resident, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be identified as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are each facing the same charge.

“Investigators are seeking any additional video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video on the roadways at that time,” the news release concluded.

“Anyone who has not yet spoken to police is asked to please come forward.”