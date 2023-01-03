Three Toronto-area coworkers are one million dollars richer after winning the lottery.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG), the three Costco employees take turns purchasing tickets for the group.

Andre Nicholson, a resident of Concord, Ont., was just coming off a night shift when he checked their ticket.

“I saw $1 million but couldn’t believe it, and scanned it several times,” he said in a statement. “Then Rose and Aileen scanned it to see for themselves.”

“We were speechless," Woodbridge resident Ponrose (Rose) Antonipillai said.

Each member of the group has their own plans for their portion of the winnings, the OLG said.

Nicholson plans to give some of the money to others while Antonipillai said she wants to use the money to help her children. Toronto resident Aileen Mendoza said she will use the funds to pay off some bills.

“This is a blessing,” Nicholson added.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Longo’s on Rutherford Road in Woodbridge. It was picked in the Oct. 11, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw.