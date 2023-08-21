3 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash in northwest Toronto
Published Monday, August 21, 2023 6:26AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 21, 2023 8:17AM EDT
Three people were transported to hospital with serious injuries after a 3-vehicle crash in Toronto’s Thistletown neighborhood Monday morning.
According to Toronto police, the collision happened just before 6 a.m. in the area of Albion Road and Islington Avenue.
Police say a vehicle struck a light post and flipped. An individual trapped in one of the vehicles had to be extracted by crews, police said.
Three people were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics confirmed.
Roads in the areas are closed and drivers are being asked to consider alternate routes.