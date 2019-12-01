

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify four suspects wanted in connection with two robberies at Scarborough Town Centre last month.

Police say the first incident occurred in a mall parking lot on Nov. 14 at around 6 p.m.

Investigators allege that a 19-year-old man, who was out shopping with friends, was about to get into a car when he was approached by a suspect who had his hand concealed in his jacket.

The suspect allegedly made a demand for the 19-year-old’s personal items and the victim complied.

Police say the robber subsequently fled the scene.

Minutes later, police say a 22-year-old was standing on a TTC bus platform in the area when he was approached by two men with their faces covered.

Police say one of the men grabbed the victim, made a threat, and demanded that the victim hand over his jacket.

The victim managed to break free and get on a TTC bus, police say.

Investigators are searching for four suspects in connection with the robberies, including three men and a woman.

All four are believed to be between the ages of 19 and 22.

Police say the first suspect is about five-foot-nine and between 130 and 140 pounds. He was clean shaven at the time of the incident and was wearing a black jacket, a black backpack, a black and white scarf covering his face, a black toque, as well as yellow, blue, and white sweat pant, and brown boots.

The second suspect is believed to be about five-foot-eight and 130 pounds with short, black hair. He was also clean shaven at the time of the robberies and was wearing a black ‘Canada Goose’ jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a black backpack.

The female suspect has been described as five-foot-eight and 130 pounds with long, straight, black hair that was tied in a ponytail. She was also wearing a black ‘Canada Goose’ jacket, a black shirt, green camouflage pants, and white shoes.

Police were unable to provide a detailed description of the fourth suspect.

Security camera images of the suspects have now been released and police are asking anyone who recognizes the people in the photos to call investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.