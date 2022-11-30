3 men charged after attempted break-and-enter in East Gwillimbury
Published Wednesday, November 30, 2022 10:00AM EST
Three Brampton men have been charged in connection with an attempted break-and-enter in East Gwillimbury earlier this week.
York Regional Police say at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call for a break-and-enter at a commercial building in the area of Green Lane and Yonge Street.
Police located three male suspects in a vehicle and when officers attempted to arrest them, the suspects fled the area on foot.
Officers set up a perimeter and all three suspects were apprehended nearby.
Police have determined that the vehicle used by the suspects was stolen. A replica gun along with various “break-and-enter tools” were located inside, police said.
York Regional Police have charged Sukhjit Dhillon, 47, Navjot Singh, 26, and Gurwinder Singh, 26, all of Brampton, with numerous break-and-enter related offences.