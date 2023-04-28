Three men from Mexico have been arrested after attempting to enter the U.S. from Canada on a freight train.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said on Friday that the suspects were found on the International Railroad Bridge, which crosses the Niagara River.

In a press release, representatives from CBP said the suspects were removed from the train and taken to the Buffalo Border Patrol Station, where it was determined they were Mexican nationals who had attempted to enter the U.S. illegally. They were then processed back into Canada.

No charges have been laid at this time.

This incident follows a fatal border crossing at the end of March, during which eight people were found deceased after allegedly attempting to cross the St. Lawrence River from the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne into the U.S.

"This was a horrific story and there is a proper investigation going on," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time. "We need to understand all the facts involved before we draw conclusions, but we do need to make sure we're doing everything we can … to remain an open and welcoming country with a rigorous and well-applied immigration system that also protects the most vulnerable."

With files from The Canadian Press