3 people arrested in east-end shooting that left 1 person injured
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, August 3, 2024 11:24PM EDT
Three people are in police custody following a shooting in the city’s east end that left one person injured Saturday night.
Officers were called to the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area shortly after 10:30 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.
When they arrived, police said they located an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, police said three people were later arrested. There is no word on what charges will be laid.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.