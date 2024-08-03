Three people are in police custody following a shooting in the city’s east end that left one person injured Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area shortly after 10:30 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

When they arrived, police said they located an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police said three people were later arrested. There is no word on what charges will be laid.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.