3 people charged after senior injured during demonstration in North York
Published Sunday, August 18, 2024 7:30PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 18, 2024 7:37PM EDT
Three people have been arrested and charged after a senior was injured during a demonstration on Sunday afternoon in North York, say police.
The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street.
According to Toronto police, a fight broke out during a large demonstration in that area.
They said that a man in his 80s was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.