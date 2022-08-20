Three people are dead after a car slammed into a tree in Brampton overnight.

Peel Regional Police responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Elmvale Avenue and Conestoga Drive on Saturday, shortly after 2 a.m.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a tree and was engulfed in flames.

Three occupants in the vehicle were located and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Further details about the victims have not been released.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Conestoga Road is closed at Sandalwood Parkway for an investigation.

This is a developing news story.