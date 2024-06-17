Three adults have died after a shooting inside an office space near a daycare and a school in North York.

The incident happened inside the lobby of an office in a building located near Don Mills and Mallard roads at around 3:30 p.m.

There is a large police presence in the area, including outside Northmount School, the independent all-boys Catholic school at 26 Mallard Road.

The school was temporarily placed under a lockdown on Monday afternoon along with the daycare in the building next door. It is not immediately clear which building the shooting occurred in. The Emergency Task Force and the Canine Unit are now clearing the daycare and the school.

Staff and children were seen exiting the facility under the escort of police on Monday afternoon. CP24's cameras captured several young children being wheeled outside in cribs and reunited with parents. Police said that TTC buses will be available for students while they wait for their parents and caregivers to arrive.

Drivers should expect road closures and delays in the area, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released any information about suspects at this time.

More details to come.