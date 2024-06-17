Three adults have died after a shooting in an office space in North York’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Monday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened inside the lobby of an office in a building near Don Mills and Mallard roads, south of York Mills Road, at around 3:30 p.m. Police say that the building also houses a school but that the office is located in a separate area.

There is a large police presence in the area, including outside Northmount School, the independent all-boys Catholic school at 26 Mallard Road.

The school was temporarily placed under a lockdown. The Emergency Task Force along with the Canine Unit are now clearing the building.

Staff and children at a nearby daycare are now exiting that facility under the escort of police. CP24's cameras captured several young children being wheeled outside in a crib and reunited with parents. Police said that TTC buses will be available for students while they wait for their parents and caregivers to arrive.

Drivers should expect road closures and delays in the area, they said.

The investigation is ongoing.

More details to come.