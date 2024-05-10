A man is in critical condition, and two others are also in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter in Bridle Path Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received a call for a collision near Post Road and Bayview Avenue at 5:10 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved, and one struck a bus shelter, leaving a driver and a pedestrian injured, police said.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they transported three people to the hospital: a man with life-threatening injuries, a second person in serious condition and a third individual with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.