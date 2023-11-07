3 people injured after 2 vehicles collide in Brampton: police
Three people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Tuesday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2023 5:15AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 7, 2023 5:15AM EST
Three people have been transported to hospital following a collision in Brampton early Tuesday morning.
It happened near Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway East at around 3:20 a.m.
Peel paramedics said one man and one woman suffered critical injuries and are receiving treatment at a trauma centre.
The third patient was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, paramedics said.
The area is closed to traffic for the police investigation and officers are advising motorists to use alternate routes.