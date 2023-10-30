3 people injured after serious crash on Hwy. 427 near Malton
Published Monday, October 30, 2023 8:04AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 30, 2023 8:04AM EDT
Three people were injured, one seriously, after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 427 near Malton.
The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway near Finch Avenue.
Peel paramedics told CP24 that one person was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Multiple lanes were blocked due to the crash but all lanes have now reopened.