3 people sent to hospital after crash involving Mississauga transit bus
Three people were injured after a crash involving a Mississauga transit bus late Tuesday night.
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2023 5:42AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 4, 2023 5:42AM EDT
One person was rushed to a trauma centre and two others were injured after a Mississauga transit bus and a passenger vehicle collided on Tuesday night.
It happened near Rathburn Road West and Living Arts Drive at around 11:20 p.m.
Paramedics told CP24 that one woman was rushed to hospital in serious condition and two other adults were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
On Wednesday morning, police confirmed that the woman who was seriously injured is expected to survive.
All roads in the area have reopened.