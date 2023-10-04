One person was rushed to a trauma centre and two others were injured after a Mississauga transit bus and a passenger vehicle collided on Tuesday night.

It happened near Rathburn Road West and Living Arts Drive at around 11:20 p.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that one woman was rushed to hospital in serious condition and two other adults were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

On Wednesday morning, police confirmed that the woman who was seriously injured is expected to survive.

All roads in the area have reopened.