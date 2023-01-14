Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s east end on Saturday.

The incident happened in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sloane Avenue at around 5 p.m.

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the area, and upon arrival, officers located a man with a gun shot wound who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police later learned that two other victims showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds from the same incident. Their injuries are also listed as serious, police say.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police say they are on scene, investigating, and are advising the public to use caution in the area.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at (416) 808-2222.