3 people taken to hospital after collision on Gardiner Expressway
Emergency crews respond to a collision on the Gardiner Expressway in the city's west end.
Published Sunday, January 30, 2022 3:21PM EST
Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the highway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue.
Toronto paramedics said one of the vehicles involved flipped as a result of the collision.
One person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. Two others suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.