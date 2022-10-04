3 people taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Scarborough
Published Tuesday, October 4, 2022 7:13PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 4, 2022 9:22PM EDT
Three people have been transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision in Scarborough Tuesday.
The incident happened at the intersection of Markham Road and Finch Avenue East just before 6:00 p.m. and involved three vehicles, police say.
The intersection remains closed in all directions while police investigate.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.