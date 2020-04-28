The City of Toronto says it is temporarily closing down one of its child care centres after three staff members there tested positive for COVID-19.

Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre, near Davenport Road and Bay Street, is one of seven city-run child care centres currently providing child care for the children of essential workers.

Two other staff members at the facility, as well as two children, are currently awaiting test results to see if they also have COVID-19, the city said in a news release late Tuesday night.

“The Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre has suspended child care services for a period of 14 days. The centre will undergo a deep cleaning and will only reopen once approval is granted by Toronto Public Health,” the city said in its release.

Staff are still reaching out to notify parents of the 58 children who attend the centre.

Staff members and the children are being advised to stay home for two weeks from their last day at the centre. As a precaution, kids who attended the centre are excluded from all other Toronto emergency child care centres for two weeks.

While most child care centres across Ontario are closed due to the pandemic, the city has allowed a few of its child care facilities to reopen in order to provide care for the children of essential workers.

The city said that it has been taking all proper precautions since the centres opened.

“Since opening on March 31, Toronto Children's Services has been implementing enhanced infection prevention and control procedures that meet public health guidelines,” t6he statement reads. “This includes small group sizes for rooms, daily screening, including temperature checks of children and staff, as well as the development of enhanced infection prevention policies and procedures approved by Toronto Public Health and the Province.”

The six other city-run child care centres will continue to operate.

“Children’s Services, in conjunction with Toronto Public Health, will be reviewing any other procedures that may be put in place to ensure the health and safety of families,” the city said.